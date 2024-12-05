Wildlife photographer and snake rescuer Karan Solanki recently visited Marve beach in Malad and discovered a couple of dead snakes

The incident was witnessed at Marve beach in Malad; (right) the marine snake. Pics/Kiyan Mugaseth

Dead marine snakes are reportedly being used as bait to catch crabs, to the dismay of animal activists. Wildlife photographer and snake rescuer Karan Solanki recently visited Marve beach in Malad and discovered a couple of dead snakes. Upon further investigation, he learned that these snakes were being deliberately killed to serve as bait to catch crabs.

“It was at Marve Beach in Malad, where I noticed a man handling a pair of file sea snakes. I saw the man using a sickle to cut eels, with several dead hook-nosed and file sea snakes scattered around him. When I approached him to ask about his actions, he explained that the snakes were being used as bait for crabs. My friend Kiyan Mugaseth accompanied me on this visit,” Solanki said.

“We believe it’s crucial to raise awareness about marine creatures and their protection status, encouraging the public to support conservation efforts,” he added.

It may be noted that using any wild animal as bait is a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and President of NGO RAWW, Pawan Sharma, said, “Most sea snakes are protected under the Wildlife Act, and therefore catching them or using them as bait amounts to hunting, which is an offence that can lead to both imprisonment and fine under the WPA, 1972. Sea snakes are caught as non-target species in the fishing nets and are usually discarded by maximum fishermen. They usually die as they need to be released back in deep waters, which is an expensive affair and therefore avoided by the fishing community.”

Speaking to mid-day, Sharma said that cases in which small-time fishermen use such discarded species as bait to catch larger fishes need to be regulated by spreading awareness and information about protected species.

Sharma also told this newspaper that he will be discussing the same with the Mangrove Cell and Mangrove Foundation, which has achieved great success with sea turtles that get caught in fishing nets.

“A similar model can be created for sea snakes as well because they are an equally important part of the food chain balance in marine habitats,” he added.