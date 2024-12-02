Breaking News
Truck overturns in Malad after road caves in, two scooters damaged

Updated on: 02 December,2024 04:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

No one was injured in the incident that took place in Evershine Nagar area of Malad, an official said

Truck overturns in Malad after road caves in, two scooters damaged

The accident took place on Monday afternoon

A major tragedy was averted in an accident in Malad area of Mumbai, when a portion of the main road allegedly caved in, causing a passing truck to overturn leading to significant damage to two parked scooters, the officials said.


No one was injured in the incident that took place in Evershine Nagar area of Malad, they said.


The incident took place during the afternoon hours when a part of the road, located near a busy residential and commercial area, unexpectedly caved in which led to the truck, which was moving along the main route, to lose control and topple over. While the driver of the truck narrowly escaped unharmed, the overturned vehicle crushed two Activa scooters that were parked along the side of the road, said an official.


The area, known for its bustling activity, is located close to a school and a major bus route serviced by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses. At a time when no buses or schoolchildren were present near the site, the official said.

The civic authorities rushed to the spot and the relief operations at the spot were underway.

