Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at building in breach candy, two rescued

The fire brigade rushed to the spot following the blaze

A massive fire broke out in the Breach Candy Society building in south Mumbai on Saturday night. The Mumbai Fire Brigade and the local police rushed to the spot after receiving the information of the blaze. The fire brigade officials launched a fire fighting and rescue operation after reaching the spot.

As many as two people were rescued through the staircase. No reports of anyone being injured in the incident was received, officials said.

As per the information received by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire broke out around 10.20 pm on Saturday in a flat on the 12th floor of a 15-story building identified as Breach Candy Society on Bhulabai Desai Road located near the Breach Candy Hospital on Gopalrao Deshmukh Marg (Peddar Road) in south Mumbai.

The officials said that the fire was confined to two flats on the 12th floor. Two lines -one line of highrise fire fighting vehicle and one small hose line of the motor pump were in operation as the fire fighting operations continued.

"One man and one woman were rescued from 12th floor through the staircase. No one was reported injured," an official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Thane, Maharashtra, a massive fire broke out on Saturday in an apartment, two people sustained injuries in the incident, the officials said.

In the incident, two members of the same family were injured after the fire broke out in the apartment. The primary investigations have suggested that the fire was caused due to gas leak in the apartment, a fire official said

The blaze erupted around 12 pm in an apartment on the second floor of a residential building in Sagarli area of Dombivili town in Thane, he said.

Roshni Mangelal Bishnoi (38) sustained 60 to 70 per cent burns in the fire that was caused by a gas leak, while her brother Hanuman (28) who went to rescue her sustained 10 per cent burns, the official said.

People present in the vicinity managed to douse the flames and rushed the duo to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he added.