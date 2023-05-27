Mumbai: Delivery boy held for snatching expensive phones while on job, two mobiles recovered

According to the Tilak Nagar police in Mumbai, the suspect has been allegedly involved in atleast three cases of snatching mobile phones that took place within a span of just two day

Accused in police custody. Pic/ official sources

The Tilak Nagar police in Mumbai have arrested a 30-year-old delivery boy for allegedly snatching mobile phones while on the job to deliver food parcels, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the suspect has been allegedly involved in atleast three cases of snatching mobile phones that took place within a span of just two day.

According to the preliminary investigation of the Tilak Nagar police, the suspect snatched mobile phones allegedly to fulfill his needs, the police said.

The police said that on the evening of May 24, at around 6.30 pm when a 31-year-old woman was walking on MG Road in Ghatkopar (E), a rider on a scooty allegedly snatched her expensive phone from her hand. The value of the phone was estimated at around Rs 40,000. The rider after snatching the phone had fled away from the crime scene. The victim had reached out to the Tilak Nagar police and on her complaint a case was registered under IPC section 392 (robbery) against an unknown person.

Senior Inspector Sunil Kale asked Assistant Police Inspector Rahul Waghmare, PSI Pournima Hande and along with their team to detect the crime, said an official.

The police said, The team immediately swung into action and checked the CCTV footage of the incident. The mobile snatcher was captured in the CCTV footage and during the following trail of checking the cameras, the team of police officials found him riding towards Govandi area.

"The snatcher picked up a parcel at the central kitchen at Govandi and again went to deliver it," said an official.

"We checked the time of his arrival at the outlet where he picked up a delivery packet. During the investigations, it was found that there were atleast four delivery persons at that time," he added.

The team further worked on the case and checked the contact number of all the riders and found the route of one delivery boy matching to that of the suspect in the case who had snatched the mobile phone. The officials kept a track of the accused and finally nabbed him on Friday. As many as two expensive phones worth around Rs 1 lakh were recovered from him.

"The accused has allegedly confessed to snatching phones. He told the police that he used to snatch phones when he was about to pick up a parcel or deliver it. Being a delivery boy, he thought he would never come under the scanner or would get caught. But, the police officials were successful in nabbing him," said Sunil Kale, Senior Inspector of Tilak Nagar police station.