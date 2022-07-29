Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at film set in Andheri

Three fire engines had reached the site and dousing operation was on, an official said

Pic/Shirish Vakatania

A massive fire broke out at a film set at Chitrakoot ground in suburban Andheri (West) on Friday afternoon, a civic official said. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared it to be a level 2 fire. According to police, no casualty has been reported in this incident.

The incident occurred at 4.30 pm on Friday after a short circuit happened in the electric board of the studio. Local residents told midday that heavy smoke was coming out from the studio. The fire brigade also managed to extinguish the fire in 30 minute. There were around 50 to 100 workers inside the studio while the incident occurred.

Three fire engines had reached the site and a dousing operation was on, the official said.

Speaking with midday, Senior Inspector Bandopant Bansode from Amboli police station said, "The major fire broke out at around 4.28 pm at Chitrakoot studio. In the primary investigation, we found that fire broke out due to a short-circuit in the main electric board. The fire later spread into entire studio premises. The fire was spread around a 1000 sqft area in the studio. Police, Traffic police, BMC ward staff, water department, fire brigades, and electricity officers were rushed at the spot and they managed to extinguish the fire."