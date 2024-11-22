The north bound of JVLR Road from NSG Camp to Ganesh Ghat selfie point shall remain closed for all type of vehicular traffic, the police said

Mumbai Police on Friday issued traffic restrictions for the ongoing work of Mumbai Metro 6 project in Sakinaka.

In a traffic notification, the police said that in Sakinaka Traffic Division, in connection with the Metro 6 project on JVLR Road (NSG Camp to Ganesh Ghat selfie point), it is necessary to temporarily close the road and divert the traffic for the purpose of launching of elements for erection work laid by Eagle Infra India LTD.

It said that the traffic restrictions were being issued to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public.

The notification was issued by Dr. Raju Bhujbal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Eastern Suburb Traffic, Mumbai Police.

Road Closed

- North bound of JVLR Road from NSG Camp to Ganesh Ghat selfie point shall remain closed for all type of vehicular traffic.

Road Diversion

- The traffic on North bound from NSG Camp to Ganesh Ghat selfie point on the JVLR Road will be divert on south bond of same road in single lane. Also traffic coming on the south of said road will be diverted on its single lane.

The traffic notification further said that the above order shall be in force from date 24/11/2024 to date 15/12/2024 on every day for time period from 23.45 pm to 6 am.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Thursday issued restrictions around counting centers in the city ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election results.

In an official preventive order, Mumbai Police said that in light of the upcoming vote counting process scheduled for November 23, 2024, a restriction order to ensure the smooth conduct of the election procedure and to maintain public order was being issued.

The order was issued by Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai Police.

The order, which will be in effect from 6:00 am on November 21 until 12:00 midnight on November 24, prohibits any individual, except for election officials or public servants on duty, from loitering or assembling in groups within a 300-meter radius of designated counting centers across the city.

The restriction aims to prevent obstruction, public disturbance, and ensure the safety of both the election staff and the public, said the order.

It said that no person other than an official engaged in connection with the election or any public servant engaged in duty at or in the vicinity of the counting centers, shall loiter or join or form any assembly or group of persons of any public through fare, highway road, street lane, bye-lane or any other public place within a distance of 300 meters radius from any counting centers.

The locations affected by this order include key counting centers spread throughout the city, ranging from Borivali and Dahisar to Andheri, Bandra, Worli, and Colaba.

The centers are spread across various municipal schools, community halls, and other public venues that will be used to tally the election results.