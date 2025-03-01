Breaking News
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 trial train reaches Cuffe Parade station

Updated on: 01 March,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

With this historic milestone for city’s underground Metro, the full line could be ready for use by July; of the 33.5 km Aqua Line 3, a 12.69 km stretch from Aarey JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) has been operational since October 7, 2024

Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 trial train reaches Cuffe Parade station

Officials cheer and flash victory signs as the Metro reaches Cuffe Parade station

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) achieved a historic milestone on Friday with the arrival of a trial train at Cuffe Parade station, the final stop of Mumbai’s first underground Metro line. This marks a significant step toward the completion of key infrastructure elements, including rolling stock, tracks, and civil works, ahead of full-scale operations by July 2025.


Of the 33.5 km Aqua Line 3, a 12.69 km stretch from Aarey JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) has been operational since October 7, 2024. System trials for Phase 2A, covering 9.77 km from Dharavi to Acharya Atre Chowk, have also begun, connecting seven key stations. 


MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide (left) and Director of Projects S K Gupta (in blue jacket) on board the Metro during its trial runMMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide (left) and Director of Projects S K Gupta (in blue jacket) on board the Metro during its trial run


The train trial’s arrival at Cuffe Parade, completing a 10.99 km segment from Acharya Atre Chowk, marks a major step toward the commissioning of Phase 2B. With major works like the Overhead Catenary System (OCS) and track installation completed, MMRC is now focusing on system fitments, architectural finishes, and road restoration to ensure full operational readiness. 

“Today is a crucial day as we move closer to completing another milestone. Train trials for Phase 2A from Dharavi to Acharya Atre Chowk are in full swing, and we have also initiated train movement from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade. We are committed to launching the entire line by July 2025,” MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide said. 

MMRC Director of Projects S K Gupta added, “We are working diligently to complete the remaining work and ensure a seamless Metro service for Mumbai commuters. These successful train trials reaffirm our progress, bringing the city closer to a world-class urban transit system.”

