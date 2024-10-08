Breaking News
How Mumbai Metro Line 1 and 3 have been integrated for commuters to manage increased passenger traffic

Updated on: 08 October,2024 08:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Officials stated they have been working on creating additional facilities within the given limitations at Techno Marol Naka station to cater to the increased load

Line 1 has also customised the escalator direction of Gate 5 at Marol

The new Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 meets the Blue Line Versova-Ghatkopar at Marol Naka, with an exceptionally high surge of passengers expected at Marol, here's what Blue Line 1 (Versova-Ghatkopar) has decided to cater to the increasing commuters.


Gate B1 of Aqua Line is just a few meters away from Gate 1A of Line 1 at Techno Marol Naka station, located on the footpath of the Fleet House building.


"To accommodate the additional footfall, Line 1 (Versova-Ghatkopar) has implemented a four-pronged approach, including the creation of additional passage space to accommodate more commuters, added security checkpoints, additional fare collection gates, and installed directional signages to guide commuters towards Aqua Line," an official said.


Mumbai Metro Line 1 has also customised the escalator direction of Gate 5 at Marol for up and down travel according to rush hour timings.

Officials stated they have been working on creating additional facilities within the given limitations at Techno Marol Naka station to cater to the increased load.

