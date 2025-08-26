A 10.5-km stretch from Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction (covering Line 4A and part of Line 4) is expected to open by February 2026. This partial launch will include 10 stations: Cadbury, Majiwada, Kapurbawadi (junction with Line 5), Manpada, Tikuji-ni-Wadi, Dongari Pada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavali, Gowaniwada, and Gaimukh

In a first-of-its-kind operation on Monday, Mumbai Metro coaches were physically lifted from lorries on the road and placed onto the elevated tracks of the Metro Green Line 4 in Thane using heavy-duty cranes. Trial runs on the corridor are scheduled to begin in September. The Green Line spans 35.32 km (32.32 km for Line 4 and 2.88 km for Line 4A) with 30 stations, connecting Wadala to Gaimukh via Ghatkopar , Mulund, and Thane. It will also interconnect with Lines 2B, 5, 6, 10, and other transit systems.

“On August 25, just after midnight, the first trial train’s coaches were lifted and placed on the elevated tracks near Anand Nagar in Thane,” an official said. “Since the Mogharpada carshed is still under construction, coaches were transported by truck and then mounted onto the girders with cranes. Using pit lines, we can carry out maintenance and begin trials on time.”



A Metro coach being lifted with a crane for placement on the Green Line

A 10.5-km stretch from Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction (covering Line 4A and part of Line 4) is expected to open by February 2026. This partial launch will include 10 stations: Cadbury, Majiwada, Kapurbawadi (junction with Line 5), Manpada, Tikuji-ni-Wadi, Dongari Pada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavali, Gowaniwada, and Gaimukh.

The trains currently placed on the line are not the final Green Line rolling stock, but their specifications are identical. The official contract for Line 4 and 4A trains was awarded in February 2025 to a Larsen & Toubro-Alstom joint venture.

Meanwhile, Yellow Line 2B is also progressing, with trial runs already underway on a 5.4-km stretch between Diamond Garden in Chembur and Mandale in Mankhurd. This marks the first Metro corridor in the eastern suburbs to reach trial stage. Unlike Green Line 4, its Mandale carshed is complete, allowing easier maintenance.

The Yellow Line trains, manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) in Bengaluru, are six-coach standard-gauge sets with four doors on each side. They are designed for bicycle-friendly travel and come equipped with mobile charging points, IP-based announcement systems, and state-of-the-art surveillance. Officials say this is the first time Metro trains in Mumbai have been lifted onto elevated tracks in this manner, making it a milestone in the city’s transit journey.