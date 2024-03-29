Mumbai Metro Rail contractors owe Rs 370 cr property tax

The BMC is focused on recovering pending property tax as the only three days are left for the year-end

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has officially announced that there are Rs 370 crore due in pending property tax with Metro railway contractors for their casting yard. The civic body has sent notices to these contractors to pay these dues before the end of the financial year.

The BMC is focused on recovering pending property tax as the only three days are left for the year-end. It has sent a notice to several contractors working for the Metro Rail project in Mumbai and has officially released the names of contractors who are yet to pay their property tax for the casting yard.

“As per the agreement, the contractors are responsible for paying the property tax for the casting yard. Notices have been sent to these contractors on March 19 and we have reminded them to clear their dues,” said a civic official.