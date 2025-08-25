These are not the final trains, though the specifications remain identical, as the rolling stock (trains) contract for Mumbai Metro Green Line 4 and 4A was awarded

Finally, trains are up. August 25 marked the beginning of Mumbai Metro activities in the eastern suburbs, with coaches of the first trial train being lifted up and placed on the tracks near Anand Nagar Thane since Monday midnight. Trials are set to begin in September 2025.

These will not be the actual trains, though the specifications are the same, as the rolling stock (trains) contract for Mumbai Metro Green Line 4 and 4A was awarded to a joint venture of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Alstom in February 2025.

A 10-station stretch from Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction (covering Line 4-A and part of Line 4) is expected to open by February 2026. This will be the longest among the partial launches; this 10.5-km stretch will include 10 stations.

The stations include Cadbury, Majiwada, Kapurbawadi, Manpada, Tikuji-ni-Wadi, Dongari Pada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavali, Gowaniwada, and Gaimukh.

“On August 25, midnight and morning, coaches of Yellow Line trains were lifted up and placed on the girders with heavy-duty cranes near Anand Nagar,” an official said.