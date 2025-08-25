Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Metro reaches eastern suburbs first trial train coaches arrive at Anand Nagar

Mumbai Metro reaches eastern suburbs; first trial train coaches arrive at Anand Nagar

Updated on: 25 August,2025 12:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

These are not the final trains, though the specifications remain identical, as the rolling stock (trains) contract for Mumbai Metro Green Line 4 and 4A was awarded

Mumbai Metro reaches eastern suburbs; first trial train coaches arrive at Anand Nagar

Trials are scheduled to begin in September 2025

Listen to this article
Mumbai Metro reaches eastern suburbs; first trial train coaches arrive at Anand Nagar
x
00:00

Finally, trains are up. August 25 marked the beginning of Mumbai Metro activities in the eastern suburbs, with coaches of the first trial train being lifted up and placed on the tracks near Anand Nagar Thane since Monday midnight. Trials are set to begin in September 2025.

Finally, trains are up. August 25 marked the beginning of Mumbai Metro activities in the eastern suburbs, with coaches of the first trial train being lifted up and placed on the tracks near Anand Nagar Thane since Monday midnight. Trials are set to begin in September 2025.

These will not be the actual trains, though the specifications are the same, as the rolling stock (trains) contract for Mumbai Metro Green Line 4 and 4A was awarded to a joint venture of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Alstom in February 2025.



A 10-station stretch from Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction (covering Line 4-A and part of Line 4) is expected to open by February 2026. This will be the longest among the partial launches; this 10.5-km stretch will include 10 stations.


The stations include Cadbury, Majiwada, Kapurbawadi, Manpada, Tikuji-ni-Wadi, Dongari Pada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavali, Gowaniwada, and Gaimukh. Gaimukh, Gowniwada, Kasarvadavali, Vijay Gardens, Dongripada (Hiranandani Estate), Tikujiniwadi, Manpada, Kapurbawdi Junction (Line 5), Majiwada, and Cadbury Junction.

“On August 25, midnight and morning, coaches of Yellow Line trains were lifted up and placed on the girders with heavy-duty cranes near Anand Nagar,” an official said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai metro mumbai trains mumbai thane mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK