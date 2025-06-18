Office-goers working in Swastik Chambers rue lack of permanent solution amid fears of mosquito menace

Swastik Chambers, which houses several corporate offices, in Chembur

Sewage has been seeping into Swastik Chambers in Chembur, which houses corporate offices, for over a month, attracting mosquitoes. Despite efforts from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and those working on the premises, the situation has not improved due to an underlying issue stemming from Metro work in the area.

Indrajeet Powar, who works as a senior associate architect at Design Cooperative, a firm located at Swastik Chambers, said, “I was diagnosed with malaria around mid-May. Though I had caught it from where I live, I fear that it will relapse as I have to come to work every day. The mosquito menace is unbearable, and if the authorities are unable to find a permanent solution soon, many are bound to fall sick as the rainfall is not continuous, and water gets stagnated every time the rain stops.”



Sewage on the premises of the complex, which is located along the Metro 2B alignment, on Monday. Pics/Shadab Khan

Though the BMC and employees themselves have been trying to drain the water and keep the premises dry, the problem is far from solved. “While the BMC has been helpful in pumping the water whenever we ring them up, these efforts go in vain as water accumulates as soon as it rains. It’s like wiping the floor when the tap is on. Even yesterday [Monday] evening, the drain was de-clogged and huge quantities of sludge were removed. And when the rain stopped today [Tuesday] morning, our premises started drying up. But, water in the drain is still to the brim, indicating that the drainage system is not completely clean as yet. The water level should have been five feet lower than it was, and water from Monday’s rainfall should have already been carried forward by now, since it has not rained today [Tuesday]. But, because the drain is filled with so much debris and sludge, even after removing large quantities of waste, the water stayed put. After one heavy shower, all that has been removed from the drains will be back inside and more, which will undoubtedly create more problems,” said Jaya Goyal, a social scientist who has a PhD degree and runs two firms in Swastik Chambers.



Employees of firms located at Swastik Chambers on the premises of the corporate complex

Another Design Cooperative architect, Vaibhavi Shirsat, said, “Since our office is on the first floor, we are forced to shut our windows throughout the day, cutting off fresh air and ventilation.” Sandeep Chindaliya, who works as a driver for one of the firms at Swastik Chambers, said that he sits inside the car all day due to the prevalence of mosquitoes. “Every day, all drivers who work here apply a lot of mosquito repellent creams and come to work, risking our lives. We do not have any option other than sitting inside the car for the entire day with windows and doors shut. Some offices allow us to use the AC, but some drivers are only allowed to do this for some time. Then it gets very difficult,” he said.

BMC Speak

Manish Pawar, the M ward officer, said, “The opening of the drain was filled with debris from the Metro construction. So, with the help of the contractor’s people, we cleaned the drain yesterday [Monday] evening and today [Tuesday] morning. But since it has rained heavily all of Monday, it will take time for all the water to drain. We do not think the problem will continue now that the drain is clean.”



A drain on the premises that was still filled to the brim with rainwater on Tuesday. Pic/JAYA GOYAL

Efforts in vain

When mid-day visited the location on Monday afternoon, the premises were waterlogged. Also, photos shared by employees on Tuesday showed that despite rigorous efforts, the drain was still filled with Monday’s rainwater, owing to the large amount of sludge choking the drain. “This has been a problem for many months now. We do not know when there will be a permanent solution. The sewage water flows back again once it starts raining heavily because even when the BMC pumps out the water and cleans some part of the drain, it’s not enough. The entire drain needs to be thoroughly cleaned for the rainwater to pass through immediately once it starts raining. Such knee-jerk efforts are of no use and there has to be some permanent solution to this problem — and it needs to be sought soon,” said Goyal.