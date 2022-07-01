Mumbai: Minor landslide near Haji Ali area, no report of injury, damage to property, says BMC official

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 July,2022 04:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

It took place near Pedder Road, an official said, adding that a footpath close to a hillock in the vicinity has also developed a crack

Haji Ali Dargah. File photo


A minor landslide occurred near an under-construction building near Haji Ali area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to a BMC official, there was no report of any injury to any person or damage to any structure.




It took place near Pedder Road, an official said, adding that a footpath close to a hillock in the vicinity has also developed a crack.


"A structural consultant and geologist have been called to inspect the spot," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. 

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

