Mumbai: Minor landslide near Haji Ali area, no report of injury, damage to property, says BMC official

Haji Ali Dargah. File photo
A minor landslide occurred near an under-construction building near Haji Ali area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
According to a BMC official, there was no report of any injury to any person or damage to any structure.
It took place near Pedder Road, an official said, adding that a footpath close to a hillock in the vicinity has also developed a crack.
"A structural consultant and geologist have been called to inspect the spot," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
More details are awaited.
(With inputs from PTI)