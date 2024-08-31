Activists have warned of potential danger if minor leaks are not addressed immediately

The pipeline has sprung small leaks at the site of repair

An 1,800-mm pipeline began leaking just a week after it was repaired on August 24. Eyewitnesses reported that the leakage occurred at the same spot where the recent repairs were carried out.

The water pipeline is located at Aarey Colony in Powai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) completed its repair within 24 hours. Watchdog Foundation, a civic activist group, inspected the pipeline on August 28.

Godfrey Pimenta, a member of the Watchdog Foundation, said, “We have noticed a minor leakage at the site of the repair. While it is currently a small issue, there are also other minor leaks on the opposite side of the same pipeline. Although these are minor now, if neglected, they could lead to significant damage.”

Pimenta added, “We have also inspected several other major pipelines and found them to be in poor condition, requiring immediate attention. I have written to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani, urging an urgent audit of all pipelines across the city.”

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Banger did not respond to calls from this reporter by press time. Earlier the 750-mm pipeline had burst in April. Civic documents indicate that most of the major pipelines laid during the British era are 80 to 90 years old.

The BMC had initiated a project to replace the old pipelines. In the current financial year, the BMC allocated Rs 70 crore for replacing the 1450 mm diameter twin Tansa Mains from Maroshi to Sahar Village with a single 2,000-mm-diameter pipeline. Additionally, the BMC plans to replace 77.76 km of pipelines during this fiscal year.