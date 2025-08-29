Breaking News
Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate tops Maharashtra in e-governance drive

Updated on: 29 August,2025 08:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Among all police commissionerates in the state, the Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Commissionerate stood out as the best-performing office. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the team and awarded them a certificate of appreciation for their efforts

Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate tops Maharashtra in e-governance drive

CM Fadnavis praised the MBVV Police Commissionerate. Pic/Special Arrangement via Samiullah Khan

The Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has earned the top spot in Maharashtra for its outstanding performance in the state’s ongoing 150-day e-governance reforms campaign, officials said on Friday.

Launched on May 7, 2025 and set to conclude on October 2, 2025, the campaign aims to make administration more citizen-focused, transparent, and technology-driven.



On Friday, August 29, an interim review of the campaign was conducted, assessing the performance of various departments and government offices.


The evaluation was based on the use of modern digital tools such as websites, dashboards, the Aaple Sarkar portal, e-office systems, WhatsApp chatbots, and technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

Among all police commissionerates in the state, the Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Commissionerate stood out as the best-performing office. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the team and awarded them a certificate of appreciation for their efforts.

CM Fadnavis praised the Commissionerate for leading by example in digital transformation and highlighted the importance of such initiatives in building citizen-friendly governance systems. He expressed confidence that the final results of the campaign, to be announced on 2 October, would continue to encourage innovation and effective policing across the state.

