Mumbai: Missing US citizen comes home safely

Tom and Shalene on his birthday

Shalene Nayar finally smiled yesterday after two-and-a-half agonising days. The Marine Drive police called to say her husband, Lowell Thomas Runion, missing since Tuesday evening, was found in Santacruz. “Relief coursed through me,” said Nayar, a Marine Drive resident. Her husband, known as ‘Tom,’ had been missing since he left the Cricket Club of India (CCI) where he spent time with his attendant accompanying him, as per routine Tom, 83, from Kentucky (USA), suffers from memory loss. He had been in Mumbai for four months. “The attendant last saw him when he went out of the club gates,” Nayar explained.

Just vanished

Tom seemed to have disappeared. His wife added, “He doesn’t carry money or a mobile phone due to his memory issues. He may forget them or leave them behind due to his Elderly Memory Loss.” She added, “I often remind him we’re in India, not Kentucky, to avoid confusion.” Unable to find him, the family filed a missing person’s report. “We searched near the club and even had the police drive up and down Marine Drive with the attendant,” Nayar explained.

Word spreads

Post a complaint, there were several alerts going around on social media WhatsApp groups stating that: “Lowell Thomas Runion call him ‘Tom’ has been missing from next to Marine Plaza Hotel, from July 30, 6 pm. He had a Cricket Club of India (CCI) membership card with him and he is a USA citizen. He was wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts, a black belt, black socks and black Velcro sandals. He is suffering from Elderly Memory Loss.”



Tom Runion was found in Santacruz

Nayar said, “I had been following up continually, emotions oscillating between hope and despair, and then, I got a call from Marine Drive police station on Thursday afternoon, saying he has been found in Santacruz. I felt weak from the relief and happiness all at once.”

Cop talk

Marine Drive police reported, “Tom Runion was found and taken to Santacruz police station yesterday afternoon. We had alerted all stations, and Santacruz confirmed he was with them.” PSI Dilip Wahval, part of the team led by Senior PI Nilesh Bagul and including API Sandeep Gawai of Marine Drive police station, added, “We reunited him with his family in the evening.” The police advised, “The public would do well if they file a missing persons report promptly and provide a recent photo, last known location, clothing details, and any distinguishing features. Inform us about any ailments and, if possible, a mobile number.”

The return

Nayar praised the police, saying, “The officers were stellar—courteous and incredibly helpful. People should trust and have faith in the police and the system.”

On Tom’s return, she noted, “Tom doesn’t remember where he was for two-and-a-half days and has cuts and bruises. His CCI card is missing, but he had a sweet and some keys with him. He had a chicken sandwich, Coke, and ice cream and has now fallen asleep.”

Life lessons

Reflecting on the experience, Nayar said philosophically putting the lens beyond this event, “This is what 2.5 days as a street person does to you. It breaks my heart. I think of people who are down on their luck or just have no money, what dignity and pride they must have to clean themselves, brush their teeth, comb their hair and try and look presentable with whatever clothing they have. It must be so difficult for them. Yet, they smile and try the best they can. They seldom cry: poor me.”