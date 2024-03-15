Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are prominent among the INDIA bloc leaders, who are likely to attend the concluding rally of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai

Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Palghar. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Mumbai: MK Stalin, Akhilesh among INDIA bloc leaders to attend rally of Rahul Gandhi-led yatra in city x 00:00

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav are prominent among the INDIA bloc leaders, who are likely to attend the concluding rally of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai on Sunday, a Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, reported the PTI.

Talking to PTI on Friday, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said that apart from MK Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav have also confirmed their participation in the March 17 rally to be held at Shivaji Park in Dadar area of central Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other allies of the opposition alliance will also remain present, he said, as per the PTI.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar will also participate in the event, the news agency reported.

"As the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on Saturday, expenses of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's concluding rally will be shown in our election expenditure," Vijay Wadettiwar said, according to the PTI.

Rahul Gandhi's yatra will arrive in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. The former Congress president will then visit Chaitya Bhoomi, the memorial of the chief architect of India's Constitution at Dadar.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is currently passing through Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed 88 per cent of India's population consisted of OBC, Dalit, tribal and backward communities but their participation in different sectors, including administration, judiciary and media, was very low, the PTI reported.

Addressing a gathering at Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Gandhi maintained that individuals constituting just 6 per cent of the population controlled power and the country's wealth.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala said private insurance companies, and not farmers, benefit from crop insurance schemes launched by the government.

When rains and hailstorms cause damage to crops, the affected farmers do not get any help despite the government paying a huge amount of premium to insurance companies, he said, the PTI reported.

The former Congress president emphasised on a nationwide caste census to do away with imbalances in administration and other sectors, and added that if the Congress was voted to power at the Centre, it will conduct such an exercise.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!