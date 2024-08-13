Breaking News
Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accuses Uddhav Thackeray of secretly meeting Gupta family
Bombay HC on Indrani Mukerjea's overseas travel plea: If bank work can be done from India, get it done
Supriya Sule demands discussion on Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chief
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory fire by BSF in West Bengal
Former Ministry of Finance official writes to Sitharaman seeking judicial probe into Hindenburg allegations
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai MLA proposes building holding tank at Andheri Subway

Mumbai: MLA proposes building holding tank at Andheri Subway

Updated on: 13 August,2024 03:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

In a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Amit Satam stated that a holding tank is a better solution than previous cost-extensive plans.

Mumbai: MLA proposes building holding tank at Andheri Subway

Andheri Subway was inundated/ Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Mumbai: MLA proposes building holding tank at Andheri Subway
x
00:00

After much discussion over the frequent closure of the Andheri Subway due to waterlogging, a local MLA proposed building a holding tank near the spot. In a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Amit Satam stated that a holding tank is a better solution than previous cost-extensive plans and asked the civic body to increase the drainage system's capacity. In his letter, he mentioned that he had visited the ward on August 8 and met with ward and SWD officers to study flooding at Andheri Subway. 


In his letter to BMC dated August 12, Satam demanded that a tank or holding pond be built on the eastern side of Andheri Subway--either below the road or at an open space--akin to one built near Milan Subway. 



“Earlier there was a proposal of microtunneling worth Rs 140 crore. After that, the IIT report suggested another micro tunnelling with an estimated cost of Rs 600 cr, which was also not found feasible by the BMC. Instead of such huge expense, there are other remedies to reduce the flooding,” said Satam. 


He also suggested constructing rainwater harvesting pits in the stormwater drain itself which could soak as much water as possible; he added that the pits could be built after conducting a geological survey and taking IIT opinion on the same.

He also mentioned evaluating the existing sewer network on the east side and augmenting it to reduce the amount of Sewage water flowing in and increase the capacity of the drainage network on SV road. He also proposed to widen the nullah that starts from the Millionaire building till the end. As per the claims by the MLA Satam, these remedies will reduce the accumulation of water at the Andheri subway without incurring huge expenditure and at the same time give relief to citizens.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation andheri mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK