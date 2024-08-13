In a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Amit Satam stated that a holding tank is a better solution than previous cost-extensive plans.

After much discussion over the frequent closure of the Andheri Subway due to waterlogging, a local MLA proposed building a holding tank near the spot. In a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Amit Satam stated that a holding tank is a better solution than previous cost-extensive plans and asked the civic body to increase the drainage system's capacity. In his letter, he mentioned that he had visited the ward on August 8 and met with ward and SWD officers to study flooding at Andheri Subway.

In his letter to BMC dated August 12, Satam demanded that a tank or holding pond be built on the eastern side of Andheri Subway--either below the road or at an open space--akin to one built near Milan Subway.

“Earlier there was a proposal of microtunneling worth Rs 140 crore. After that, the IIT report suggested another micro tunnelling with an estimated cost of Rs 600 cr, which was also not found feasible by the BMC. Instead of such huge expense, there are other remedies to reduce the flooding,” said Satam.

He also suggested constructing rainwater harvesting pits in the stormwater drain itself which could soak as much water as possible; he added that the pits could be built after conducting a geological survey and taking IIT opinion on the same.

He also mentioned evaluating the existing sewer network on the east side and augmenting it to reduce the amount of Sewage water flowing in and increase the capacity of the drainage network on SV road. He also proposed to widen the nullah that starts from the Millionaire building till the end. As per the claims by the MLA Satam, these remedies will reduce the accumulation of water at the Andheri subway without incurring huge expenditure and at the same time give relief to citizens.