On Saturday morning, intermittent showers lashed parts of Mumbai and surrounding areas after a slight lull in the intensity of showers in the area. The city and surrounding areas are expected to receive more showers over the weekend, said the India Meteorological Department

Heavy rains are likely to continue on Sunday, August 4. Pic Midday

Saturday’s heavy rains led to waterlogging in Andheri subway and it was closed for commuters.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, stated that a low tide of height of 1.70 meters will hit Mumbai's coast at 5.52 pm on Saturday.

The civic agency further stated that the island city, in the 24-hour duration that ended at 8 am on Saturday, received 12 mm of rainfall while the eastern and western suburbs received 30 mm and 22 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

There are no other updates from the traffic police. Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported at Mankhurd T Junction due to an accident between a rickshaw and two dumpers, said Mumbai Traffic Police. The traffic otherwise is running smoothly. Central Railway and Western Railway in their updates too stated that the trains on all corridors were running smoothly.