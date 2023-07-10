Ravindra Waikar says locals are upset and the Aarey administration lacks the funds to support this hospital

The hospital has only been operating the OPD for the past few years. File pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: MLA raises concerns over Aarey Hospital, pushes for BMC takeover x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar has written to the state’s Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, highlighting the urgent need to transfer the Aarey Hospital from the Aarey authority to the BMC.

In his letter, Waikar reiterated long-pending issues at the hospital, such as a shortage of doctors and essential medicines. “People here have passed away due to a lack of timely treatment for communicable diseases, snakebites and accidents,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

mid-day has reported on this issue multiple times. In October 2022, tis paper published a report detailing the dilapidated condition of the hospital, which had become more like a dispensary. The outpatient department operated from 8 am to 2 pm, with only one doctor and one nurse on duty. The hospital staff informed mid-day at the time that no patient has been admitted in the last eight to 10 years.

In a subsequent report, mid-day highlighted the Aarey authority’s desire to hand over the hospital to the BMC. However, disagreements between the two organisations have prevented this transfer from happening.

With 27 tribal settlements and 46 slums in Aarey, the area is home to nearly 40,000 people who rely on only one hospital in the vicinity. Many residents have to travel to Jogeshwari for basic healthcare services. The area also falls within the Jogeshwari constituency, which Waikar represents.

Waikar has raised this issue through various channels, including in the Assembly. His letter reads: “There is a lot of dissatisfaction among the locals. The Aarey administration lacks the funds to support this hospital.

“The state government recently made the decision to hand over about 45 km of roads within Aarey to the municipal corporation. Similarly, it is necessary to hand over the Aarey Hospital to the municipal corporation. Once the hospital is under the control of BMC, doctors and specialists from the nearby trauma hospital or SevenHills Hospital will be able to serve the residents at Aarey,” the letter states.