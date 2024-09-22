He further stated that a meeting was held with the CEO of NITI Aayog, BVR Subrahmanyam and that they have suggested eight sectors to work on by which they can achieve the goal of a 1.5 trillion dollar economy

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Mumbai, MMR has potential USD 1.5 trillion economy: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has said that Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have the potential to become a USD 1.5 trillion economy. Addressing a conference at the Thane Vikas Parishad on Saturday, Shinde said that this was the first time such a big conference was being held in Thane, reported news agency ANI.

He further stated that a meeting was held with the CEO of NITI Aayog, BVR Subrahmanyam and that they have suggested eight sectors to work on by which they can achieve the goal of a 1.5 trillion dollar economy.

"For the first time, such a big conference is being held in Thane. A meeting was held with B.V.R. Subrahmanyam of NITI Aayog. The PM has dreamed about the potential of Mumbai MMR. Mumbai and MMR have a potential of 1.5 trillion. Niti Ayog has suggested 8 sectors. By working on it, we can achieve 1.5 trillion," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, reported ANI.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also boasted about the recent infrastructure developments in the region, including the Atal Setu, the coastal highway, the extension of the Eastern Freeway towards Thane and the building of a new airport in Navi Mumbai.

The address was attended by senior government officials and businessmen, including officers from the World Bank.

Earlier on Saturday, Shinde took part in the Juhu Beach cleanup event on the occasion of the International Coastal Cleanliness Day. During his address, Shinde emphasised the importance of maintaining the state's 720 km coastline, saying, "It is our duty to keep it clean," reported ANI.

The beach cleanup was led by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav. Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani of the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation were also present at the event.

This year's campaign for International Coastal Cleanliness Day was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Maharashtra State Government, covering over 100 beaches across India's coastal states and union territories.

Meanwhile, in fragmented Maharashtra polity where perception management has become crucial ahead of the assembly polls, a Marathi play on Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's life and the sequel to a film on his mentor late Anand Dighe are set to be released soon.

The play, 'Mala Kahi Tari Sangaycha Aahe --Eknath Sambhaji Shinde', is likely to be released after 'pitrupaksh' (a fortnight dedicated to one's ancestors which concludes on October 2) next month, while "Dharmaveer Mukkam Post Thane 2" will hit the screens on September 27.

(With inputs from PTI)