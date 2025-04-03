Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA introduces financial compensation policy to expedite infrastructure projects

Mumbai: MMRDA introduces financial compensation policy to expedite infrastructure projects

Updated on: 03 April,2025 12:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Under the new policy, eligible residential PAPs will receive a minimum compensation of Rs 25 lakh; the compensation framework, applicable to both residential and commercial structures

Mumbai: MMRDA introduces financial compensation policy to expedite infrastructure projects

Mumbai: MMRDA introduces financial compensation policy to expedite infrastructure projects
In a significant policy shift aimed at accelerating major infrastructure projects—including the Metro, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), and the Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor—the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has introduced a direct financial compensation scheme for Project-Affected Persons (PAPs). This move replaces the earlier tenement-based resettlement model and was approved during MMRDA’s 159th authority meeting.


Under the new policy, eligible residential PAPs will receive a minimum compensation of Rs 25 lakh. The compensation framework, applicable to both residential and commercial structures, is based on Ready Reckoner (RR) rates and aligns with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) 2023 guidelines. This initiative is expected to benefit approximately 6,300 PAPs across key infrastructure projects, ensuring smoother resettlement, reducing delays, and facilitating the timely completion of Mumbai’s critical urban development initiatives.



