Traffic cops warn of jams near domestic airport terminal when the showpiece arms opens in May. The bridge on SCLR will be 215 metres long, 10.5 metres wide, with a 7.5-metre-wide carriageway. It will provide faster access to the airport

Traffic congestion during the evening peak hours near the landing point on the northbound carriageway of WEH. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Motorists travelling on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) towards Andheri via the Western Express Highway (WEH) will soon enjoy seamless travel without stopping at the Vakola signal, as the elevated connector passing over WEH is expected to open by May this year. However, concerns remain that the landing point on the northbound carriageway of WEH could become a bottleneck.

A traffic police official, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “The SCLR arm passing over WEH and heading towards the domestic airport will benefit commuters, but we anticipate traffic congestion at the landing point. This is where traffic from the Kalina-Vakola flyover and the road from Vakola, heading towards the domestic airport, merges.”

Traffic concerns

During an evening peak-hour visit to the site, mid-day observed minor traffic congestion near the flyover landing. A Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) constable was stationed there, managing the traffic.

Concerns remain that the landing point on the northbound carriageway of WEH could become a bottleneck. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The SCLR extension work began in 2016 to address chronic traffic congestion near Kapadia Nagar-Kurla CST Road and the junction where Hans Bhugra Marg meets the Western Express Highway.

Currently, motorists travelling via SCLR from Chembur and BKC towards Vile Parle or further north via WEH must exit SCLR at the Hans Bhugra Marg-WEH signal, proceed to the Vakola junction via the northbound carriageway, and then continue further.

Once the northbound SCLR arm passing over WEH is completed, motorists using SCLR will be able to bypass the traffic signals at both Hans Bhugra Marg-WEH junction and the busy Vakola junction.

mid-day had earlier reported that work on the connector, including the cable-stayed bridge passing over WEH and the Kalina-Vakola flyover, is expected to be completed by May, after which it will be opened to traffic.

Engineering marvel

This elevated connector features India’s first sharp curvature span with an orthotropic steel deck supported by cable stays. The landing ramp, including safety walls, is complete, and the installation of street lamps is in progress.

Currently, motorists travelling from SCLR towards Vakola junction via WEH face significant congestion near the Vakola junction due to traffic signals and ongoing construction work. Once completed, the bridge will improve connectivity from the Vakola nullah to Panbai International School on WEH.

The bridge on SCLR will be 215 metres long, 10.5 metres wide, with a 7.5-metre-wide carriageway. It will provide faster access to the airport.

Official comments

An MMRDA official said, “Near Panbai International School, the two-lane SCLR down ramp seamlessly merges with the existing four-lane WEH. To further improve traffic flow, the BMC is currently widening the Agripada pedestrian subway by an additional lane. Once completed, this will expand the WEH to five lanes at this stretch, effectively eliminating any potential bottleneck. Additionally, a two-lane service road will be available, ensuring smoother and more efficient vehicular movement. The MMRDA has taken all necessary precautions to ensure seamless integration and improved traffic management at this junction.”

Commuters Speak

Kunal Chaudhari, motorist

Kunal Chaudhari, a motorist who frequently travels via WEH, said, “During evening peak hours, there is already minor congestion at the location where the SCLR connector will land on the northbound WEH. Almost every time I pass this spot, I see a traffic warden or MSF guard managing traffic. Once the SCLR extension opens, there’s a high chance the landing point will turn into a traffic bottleneck.”

Ameya Sawant, Biker

Biker Ameya Sawant echoed similar concerns, saying, “Traffic slows down daily at the point where the Kalina-Vakola flyover merges with WEH northbound. This is even before the SCLR extension opens. Once it does, this stretch could become a bottleneck. I hope the traffic department has a plan to prevent daily commuters from facing further delays.”

Bridge details

Project: Northbound SCLR arm passing over WEH

Work started: 2016

Expected completion: May 2025

Cost: Rs 650 cr

Authority: MMRDA