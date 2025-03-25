As a wider, modern bridge replaces British Era road built in 1922, residents and commuters express reservations. Commuters fear the bridge’s landings could worsen congestion, particularly near the Mumbai Fire Brigade HQ on the east and on the west, where traffic may overwhelm road capacity

The construction of the new bridge is expected to be completed by October 2025. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbai's east-west connectivity is set for a revamp with a new cable-stayed bridge at Byculla, replacing the British-era road overbridge (ROB). Authorities claim it will ease congestion, but concerns persist over poor planning. A joint project by the BMC and MRIDC, the bridge is part of efforts to replace 11 old ROBs in Mumbai. Built in 1922, the ROB has exceeded its lifespan, with IIT-B deeming it beyond repair.

Commuters fear the bridge’s landings could worsen congestion, particularly near the Mumbai Fire Brigade HQ on the east and on the west, where traffic may overwhelm road capacity. The construction process has been divided into two phases to minimise immediate disruption. In the first stage, a parallel cable-stayed bridge will be erected next to the existing ROB, allowing traffic to continue uninterrupted. Once this new structure is operational, the second phase will involve dismantling and rebuilding the existing ROB at the same location, with vehicles rerouted onto the new bridge during the interim.

The bridge

New cable-stayed railway overbridge (ROB) at Byculla Start date: Construction began on December 22, 2021.

Expected completion: October 2025.

Length & cost: The bridge spans 916 metres and is being built at a cost of Rs 287 crore.

Executing authority: The project is being undertaken by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MahaRail) at the behest of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Construction Management

To ensure minimal disruption, the project is divided into two phases:

Phase 1: A new parallel bridge is being built adjacent to the existing ROB, allowing traffic to continue on the old bridge.

Phase 2: Once the new bridge is operational, the old ROB will be dismantled and reconstructed at the same location.

However, many believe that increased traffic on the eastern side and the narrow road near the Fire Brigade headquarters on the western side may lead to congestion.

Features of the new bridge

Length: 916 metres (including approaches), with a height of 9.7 metres.

Expanded lanes: The new bridge will have four lanes, doubling the capacity of the existing two-lane ROB.

Cable-stayed design: Features a central pylon, minimising impact on the Byculla market area.

No additional railway boundary foundations: Reducing environmental impact.

Architectural LED lighting and a Bridge Health Monitoring System: Enhancing safety and longevity.

Oct 2025

Month construction will be completed

Rs 287CR

Cost of the project

What commuters say

Akshay Powale, daily commuter, who travels from Girgaon to Ghansoli on his motorcycle, raised his concerns

“I guess it depends… If the new flyover is connected to the Lalbaug flyover, it could help ease traffic. A similar construction between Elphinstone and Prabhadevi merged two flyovers into one, making it easier for commuters to reach Shindewadi, Dadar. However, if the flyover is not properly integrated and diversions are poorly planned, it could lead to congestion. The Byculla market area already experiences significant traffic chaos, and additional diversions might worsen the situation. Bad road conditions and traffic bottlenecks at various points could further aggravate the problem. I’m sure the authorities have considered these factors, but if not, we could be looking at serious traffic issues.”

Vijay Singh, taxi driver and Byculla resident shared his concerns

“It all looks very promising, but I worry that there will be bottlenecks at the landings on both the east and west sides, creating traffic snarls. However, based on the news reports I’ve seen so far, the authorities claim that traffic flow will improve significantly. I hope this turns out to be true. Until then, all we can do is wait and watch.”

Milind Panchal, local MNS leader and Parel resident who commutes daily, acknowledged the project’s potential but pointed out other critical issues

“The Byculla ROB might ease traffic along the Byculla stretch, but I feel the landing towards Lalbaug could become a bottleneck. Commuters who wish to go to Lalbaug without taking the Lalbaug flyover may face congestion. Simply constructing ROBs and flyovers and claiming they will resolve traffic issues is, in my opinion, an eyewash. The real concern is the quality of roads—if they are not well-maintained, potholes and cracks will slow down traffic, no matter

how many ROBs are built. Additionally, a major problem in our country is the lack of respect for traffic regulations. People park anywhere, thinking they’re

stopping just for a minute, without realising they’re obstructing other vehicles. Traffic planning should include strict regulations against random parking and a commitment to ensuring well-constructed, durable roads.”