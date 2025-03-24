The incident took place at Nature Park in PNGP Colony on the Sion-Dharavi Link Road in Dharavi, the officials said

So far, no injuries have been in the incident. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Mumbai's Dharavi x 00:00

A massive fire broke out in a truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Monday night, the civic officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place at Nature Park in PNGP Colony on the Sion-Dharavi Link Road in Dharavi, they said.

The incident was first reported at 9:50 pm, the officials said, adding that following the information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade and civic officials rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.

The BMC said that upon receiving the alert, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) responded quickly and had initially declared the blaze as Level I (minor) fire at 10:06 pm, but it was later upgraded to Level II fire at 10:07 pm.

A fire broke out in a truck carrying gas cylinders in Mumbai’s Dharavi area on Monday night at Nature Park, PNGP Colony, on the Sion-Dharavi Link Road.



Due to the incident, BEST authorities have closed the affected road for traffic. As a result, bus routes 7, 22, 25, A25, 312,… https://t.co/QWM1rBrdcj pic.twitter.com/hQdhcIDiTD — Mid Day (@mid_day) March 24, 2025

The fire department, along with local police, traffic police, and a 108 ambulance, were rushed to the spot to control the situation.

So far, no injuries have been in the incident, the officials said.

According to the Mumbai Police, the fire caused explosions in the cylinders.

The police said that around three to four other vehicles parked next to the burning truck were damaged due to the fire. The truck driver’s identity has been confirmed, and authorities are in the process of detaining him for further questioning.

A total of 19 fire trucks from the fire brigade were deployed to bring the fire under control. Senior police officers, including the Senior Police Inspector from Dharavi Police Station and the Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police from Zone 5, were present at the spot during the relief and rescue operations.

"The situation is now fully under control," an official said.

Meanwhile, due to the major fire in a gas cylinder truck near the Dharavi depot, the road was closed for traffic as a precautionary measure. As a result, several BEST bus routes have been diverted, the BEST said in a statement.

It said that the BEST bus routes number 7, 22, 25, A25, 312, 341, 411, and 302 were being operated from BKC to Dharavi T Junction, and then continue on the 90 feet road towards Sion Hospital, starting from 10:20 pm.

"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly," the BEST said.

- with inputs from Rajendra Aklekar