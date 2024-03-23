Mumbai Monorail updates: Mega block on Monorail line as MMRDA plans to carry out maintenance work, check details

MMRDA while sharing Mumbai Monorail updates said that there would be a mega block on Monorail line to carry out maintenance work and the regular services of the monorail are rescheduled from 24th March to 25th March

MMRDA said that there would be a mega block on Monorail line to carry out maintenance work It said, the services of the monorail are rescheduled from 24th March to 25th March The regular maintenance works are scheduled on the said dates, the MMRDA said

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) while sharing Mumbai Monorail updates said that there would be a mega block on Monorail line to carry out maintenance work.

The MMRDA said that the regular services of the monorail are rescheduled from 24th March to 25th March due to the planned maintenance directive.

In an official statement, the MMRDA said that the regular maintenance works are scheduled and the planned duties of the Civil Division will be meticulously executed between 24th March 2024 and 25th March 2024. The scheduled activities include a variety of routine maintenance works that will be performed by the Civil Department.

"Owing to the maintenance works, services from Wadala Depot Station (WAD) to Chembur Station (CHR) will be suspended on 24th March 2024 (Sunday), whereas services from Wadala Depot Station (WAD) to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Station (GMC) will be operational with the headway of 18 minutes on 24th March 2024," the MMRDA said.

The statement from the MMRDA further said that the monorail service between Wadala Depot Station (WAD) and Chembur Station (CHR) will continue after 8 pm on Sunday till the final train with an interval of 1 hour. As a result, a total of 114 services will be made available on Sunday.

It said that the services from Wadala Depot Station (WAD) to Chembur Station (CHR) will be operational with the headway of 1 hour on 25th March 2024 (Monday), while services that extend between Wadala Depot Station (WAD) and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Station (GWC) will operate with the headway of 18 minutes on 25th March 2024. As a result, a total of 147 services will be made available on Monday. In this way, the regular operations will be slowly restored as per the original schedule following the completion of the maintenance works.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, MMRDA announced that they have floated a tender for the extension of Mumbai Metro Line 12 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) to Navi Mumbai's Taloja area.

Considering the population growth, development and employment growth in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority completed a comprehensive transport study in the year 2008 after fully studying the required transport network. Also, considering the growing population of Kalyan-Dombivali and surrounding development, the development plan of 27 villages, the Kalyan Development Center and the area of NAINA and the urgency of connecting Kalyan-Dombivali with Navi Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MRPDA) Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) metro line is proposed to be extended from Kalyan to Taloja (via Dombivli). The tender for the appointment of a construction contractor has been released and the process of appointment is in progress, MMRDA statement read.

