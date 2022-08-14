Mumbai monsoon: Heavy rain fills city’s August monsoon quota

Even the total rainfall of the season is now above 1,923 mm. The total average rainfall of three months till the end of August is 1,919 mm



Owing to the heavy spells in the last week, the city has already crossed two-thirds of the average rainfall expected for August, with 18 days remaining. The city has recorded more than a average rainfall expected for three months.

Though June was a dry month with only 291 mm of rainfall, July covered the average with an intense spell of rain. The city registered more than 33 per cent rainfall in the last month. The rainfall helped to reclaim the lake water and the stock reached beyond 80 per cent. The monsoon came back in the first week of August after a break of two weeks.

Though the intensity wasn’t high as compared to July, it has already covered 66 per cent of average rainfall of the month. The average rainfall of August is 585 mm and Santa Cruz observatory registered 337 mm rainfall till August 12. Even the total rainfall of the season is now above 1,923 mm. The total average rainfall of three months till the end of August is 1,919 mm.

As per the forecast issued by the Indian Meteorology Department, the rain will recede for the next five days in the city and surrounding areas. Only light and moderate spells of rain are forecasted for the next five days in Mumbai, Palghar and Raigad districts.

337 mm

Rainfall registered till August 17 in Santa Cruz