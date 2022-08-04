Mumbai: More than half of Airoli-Katai Naka bridge complete

Once complete, it will help reduce the distance between Navi Mumbai and Kalyan by 7 km and travel time by 15 minutes

Work in progress at the elevated bridge. Pic/Sameer Markande

Good news for motorists travelling between Eastern Express Highway and Katai Naka near Kalyan: work on phase II of the Airoli-Katai Naka elevated road is progressing at a fast pace and more than 50 per cent of the work is complete.

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner S V R Srinivas told mid-day, “The work of the elevated road between Airoli and Katai Naka is progressing fast with 53.75 per cent work completed. This project will reduce the distance between Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai by 7 km and travel time by 15 minutes. It will also help reduce traffic congestion.” Currently, the existing road between Airoli and Katai Naka takes around 35 to 45 minutes, which increases further during peak hours.

The work on the Rs 275.90-crore phase II started at the end of November 2018 and the completion date is set for December this year. The length of the elevated bridge is 2,742.28 metres and the width is 24.20 metres. The bridge with a 6-lane main viaduct will have two separate viaduct ramps of 3 lanes each for up and down traffic which will be connected to the existing Airoli-Mulund bridge on the Airoli side.

The other end of the bridge at Thane-Belapur Highway near Katai Naka will be later connected with the Phase I part of the project. It may be noted that Phase I of the project passes through the MIDC industrial area and will cross Parsik Hill with a tunnel and cross NH4 with an interchange near Mumbra.

December

Month in 2022 when the bridge is set to be complete