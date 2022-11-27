Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate

Police say that ICICI bank murder accused Anil Dubey had hatched plan to escape over six months ago, and enlisted the help of a fellow prisoner at Thane Central Jail; search is on to locate the duo

The van in which Dubey had come to Vasai court. Pic/Hanif Patel

Murder accused and sacked banker Anil Dubey, who escaped from the clutches of the police at Vasai court on Friday evening, had hatched the plan to flee more than six months ago inside the Thane Central Jail. The motorcyclist, who helped Dubey on Friday, had been his inmate in jail, police sources said.

Dubey was arrested by the Virar police after he brutally killed his former colleague Yogita Chaudhary and seriously injured Shraddha Devrukhkar inside the Virar East branch of ICICI bank in July last year. Dubey was working as a manager at the Axis Bank in Naigaon branch, when he committed the murder.

On Friday, he was brought to Vasai court from Thane Central Jail with three others. At around 3 pm, Dubey told the police that he wanted to relieve himself, and went to the public toilet. The motorcyclist was waiting for him right outside.



Anil Dubey

Sources in the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police told mid-day that they have identified the motorcyclist, who helped Dubey escape. “He was also imprisoned at Thane Central Jail until six months ago. It appears that Dubey had planned to escape before the motorcyclist was released.”

Another source at the Vasai Gaon police station, where a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered, said that the motorcyclist was seen inside the premises of Vasai court on Friday.

“The motorcyclist was seen talking to Dubey’s wife inside the court. He was following the entourage when Dubey asked our constables to take him to the public toilet. Out of nowhere, he approached Dubey in his motorcycle. He immediately got on the bike, before the two zoomed away from the scene,” said the officer, adding, “Dubey was wearing a blue shirt when he escaped.”

Though police constables tried giving a chase, they couldn’t keep up with the speeding motorcycle.

The police team, responsible for the safe return of the prisoners to Thane Central Jail, is currently being grilled by the investigating team at Vasai police station.

A crime branch source siad that multiple CCTV cameras have been checked, but the number plate of the motorcycle is not legible.

The police in Vasai-Virar area are on high alert, and late night patrolling was beefed up on Friday night.

Dubey, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had taken out loans from three banks and was unable to repay them. He had also opened a mobile shop during the lockdown, but it did not yield any profit. He had also got into auction trading where he incurred heavy losses, said a source.

In July last year, Dubey had gone to the ICICI bank branch with the intention of killing both the female employees and stealing valuables and cash. He had taken away jewellery and cash worth R1.38 crore, but was caught after Shraddha Devrukhkar, whom he had slashed, rushed outside the bank and alarmed passersby.

