Mumbai: Moving mixer truck catches fire on Borivali Western Express Highway, driver injured

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

A moving mixer truck caught fire on Borivali Western Express Highway in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said, reported news agency ANI.

The truck driver has been injured in the fire, as per the police. The incident happened near Devipada metro station on the Express Highway, said police, reported ANI.

Kasturba police and fire brigade personnel are present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway, reported ANI.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident, a 'Shivshahi' bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was gutted in a fire on Sunday in Nashik, though no one was hurt in the incident, a police official said, reported PTI.

The bus, on its way from Nashik to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), caught fire at 2:15pm in Takli Phata near Chandori in Niphad taluka, he said, reported PTI.

"The driver noticed smoke from the engine and along with the conductor managed to get all passengers to alight safely in time. The fire, however, spread and soon gutted the bus, leaving just the mangled steel skeleton of the vehicle," the official said, reported PTI.

"Fire brigade and disaster management cell personnel took part in the dousing operations along with residents of the vicinity. Traffic on the Nashik-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar state highway was affected for some time," he added, reported PTI.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the Saikheda police station official added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, seven loaded wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara, more than 100 kilometres from Mumbai, and TGR-3 station on the Central Railway network on Sunday, an official said, reported PTI.

The derailment took place at 6.31 pm, leaving mail express traffic on the Kasara-Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line affected, he said, reported PTI.

"There is derailment of a goods train between Kasara to TGR-3 DOWN line section at 18.31 hrs, on Down Main line. Goods train- JNPT/DLIB Container train. 2 wagons derailed. Mail express traffic in Kasara to Igatpuri section DOWN section is affected. And middle line is affected. Suburban local train traffic is not affected," Central Railway chief pubic relations officer (CPRO) Shivraj Manaspure said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Igatpuri to Kasara UP section traffic is not affected, while the Kalyan station road ART (accident relief train) and Igatpuri station rail ART (accident relief train) have been moved to accident site, he added.

Officials said the derailment happened towards Igatpuri side, reported PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)