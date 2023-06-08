Mumbai: MTHL is now monsoon ready, says MMRDA Commissioner

The MMRDA reviewed the pre-monsoon preparedness of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTLH) project on Thursday

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA conducted a comprehensive inspection of the entire structure of the MTHL including minute to very-minute details about the project.

During the monsoon due to heavy rains and imbalanced weather conditions, it's difficult to maintain the pace of progress in the middle of the sea.

The commissioner instructed contractors and GCs to monitor the weather conditions and complete the project as per schedule.

Reviews of pre-monsoon preparedness are crucial for infrastructure projects in areas prone to heavy rainfall.

Such inspections help to ensure the necessary measures are in place to prevent or mitigate any potential risks or disruptions during the monsoon season. He inspected various components of India's longest sea bridge such as viaduct piers, abutments, and approach roads, ongoing waterproofing, and surfacing of the project to ensure their structural integrity and resilience against heavy rains and potential tidal currents, etc.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is an example of excellence in engineering. It's a 22km long sea bridge having 16.5 km of sea portion and 5.5 km of land portion, thus connecting the Island City of Mumbai to Mainland.



Commenting on the pre-monsoon preparations, the Metropolitan Commissioner, of MMRDA Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said "The major part of the MTHL project lies within the sea limits. We expect a lot of stormy winds and heavy rains throughout the monsoon. As this bridge is in the vital stage of completion, we are ensuring all preparation will be done before monsoon so their ongoing operations can be performed smoothly. After a thorough review of the arrangements, I am confident in stating that the MMRDA team is fully equipped and prepared to work efficiently in any weather conditions"