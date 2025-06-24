Breaking News
Mumbai: Mugger crocodile body recovered in mutilated condition at Aarey

Updated on: 24 June,2025 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

The mutilated body of the Indian marsh crocodile. Pics/By Special Arrangement

A mutilated body of an Indian marsh crocodile, with unidentified material stuffed inside, was discovered at Aarey Milk Colony on Monday. The reptile’s head was missing. Sainath Awade, a volunteer with the NGO Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), alerted Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane, Rohit Mohite, and the Thane Forest Department (Territorial). Forest officials are expected to visit Unit-31, where the body was found.

Rohit Mohite said, “After receiving the information, our volunteer Sainath Awade reached the location on Monday evening and found what appeared to be the headless body of an Indian Marsh crocodile. Upon closer inspection, we observed that some material had been stuffed inside the carcass. We immediately informed the forest department, and the body will be sent for forensic examination.”


Officials from the Thane Forest Department (Territorial) later visited the site and took custody of the remains. A detailed investigation is underway. The body was found just a few hundred metres from an area where a film or television shoot was reportedly in progress. Forest officials are examining whether there is any possible connection.


The Indian marsh crocodile, also known as the mugger crocodile (crocodylus palustris), is native to the Indian subcontinent, parts of Iran, and Myanmar. It inhabits freshwater bodies like rivers, lakes, hill streams, village ponds, and reservoirs. Once widespread across the region, mugger crocodile populations have declined significantly due to habitat loss, hunting, reduced prey availability, human encroachment, and rising incidents of conflict.

