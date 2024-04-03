Mumbai: Mulund woman, accused of killing her newborn infant, gets bail

Mulund woman, who allegedly threw her infant from 14th-floor bedroom window of Mumbai high-rise, was granted bail on grounds of being mentally unfit.

The spot where the incident took place/Rajesh Gupta

A Mulund woman, who allegedly threw her 39-day-old daughter from the 14th-floor bedroom window at a high-rise in the city, was granted bail and shall be released. The woman was granted bail on the grounds of her being mentally unfit and suffering from acute depression caused by the loss of her firstborn child and father. Moreover, there's no single witness to the incident.

On Monday, a sessions court granted the bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. She--directly or indirectly--cannot make any inducement, threat or pressure any person connected with the case or leave the country without court's permission.

Vishal Saxxenaa, Adv in Supreme Court of India said, "Manali Mehta is mentally unfit and is suffering from acute depression because she lost her firstborn child and her father. Additionally, no one witnessed the incident, thence, the session court granted her bail, and will be released soon."

The alleged accused, Manali Sanket Mehta, threw her infant Hashvi Sanket Mehta believing that her father was calling for her infant and that she was sent to her place in heaven.

The Mulund Police has filed the chargesheet in the matter and arrested the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder).

The incident happened in September last year. Manali, who resided with her husband Sanket and daughter Hashvi on the 14th floor at Neelkanth Tirth society in Mulund West.

On September 21, late at night, the accused opened the window of her bedroom and threw her daughter out leading her to collapse on the roof of a photo studio across the building. The incident came to light the next morning when the studio owner found the baby's body. The studio owner immediately informed the Mulund police.

Their probe led them to Manali and she was taken into custody after the body was sent for postmortem.

A police officer told Mid-day, "After her father's death, Manali began hallucinating that he was talking to her. She was depressed and often seen talking to herself. Manali had said that her father told her he loved Hashvi and asked her to send the baby to him. Manali thus threw the baby out of the window believing she's sending her daughter t her father's place."

