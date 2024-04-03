Mumbai: Members of MNS-affiliated labour union clash in Sakinaka

Police registered a case in connection with the clash which took place on Monday evening outside the Ansa Industrial Estate when a group of the MNS Kamgar Sena activists attacked rival faction members

Two groups of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)'s labour union clashed in Mumbai suburb of Sakinaka, police said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

Police registered a case in connection with the clash which took place on Monday evening outside the Ansa Industrial Estate when a group of the MNS Kamgar Sena activists attacked rival faction members, they said, reported PTI.

What triggered the fight was not yet known, said the police, adding a probe was on into the incident, reported PTI.

In another incident, a man was killed and six others were injured in a clash between two groups in Bhiwandi area of the district on Tuesday, police said, reported PTI.

The groups from two families which live in the same locality and had long-standing enmity clashed around 5.30 pm, said senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, reported PTI.

The process of registering an offence is still underway and no one has been arrested so far.

A video of the clash showing the rival groups attacking each others with swords went viral.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was killed allegedly by six unidentified persons following a dispute over an old enmity in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Kolsewadi area of Kalyan township.

An altercation took place between the victim, Suraj Hilam, and the accused over some previous grievances. The accused called the man out of his home on Tuesday afternoon and allegedly assaulted him, an official from Kolsewadi police station said, reported PTI.

The man later returned home and in the evening, his family members found him unresponsive. A doctor later declared him dead, he said, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by the victim's brother, the police registered a case against six unidentified persons under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), the official said, reported PTI.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a probe was on into the case, he added.

