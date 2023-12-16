Mumbai: Murphy to ride the Mahalaxmi tide

Irish jockey brings rizz and fizz to Mumbai race track in first Classic of the season

Top jockey Oisin Murphy. Pic/Sameer Markande

The Mahalaxmi racecourse is known with good reason, as the green emerald of SoBo. The sobriquet is because of the lush, green space, smack bang in the midst of a buzzing megapolis, where grey concrete towers dominate the skyline.

Giving this emerald even more sheen is the arrival of top jockey, Oisin (pronounced O-shin) Murphy. Murphy will be riding trainer Pesi Shroff’s filly, Jendayi in the Mumbai season’s first Classic, the Indian 1000 Guineas to be run at the Mahalaxmi race course on Sunday, December 17.

Rich heritage

The eloquent Irishman based in the UK, took time out from his tight schedule to speak about being aamchi Mumbai and add Mahalaxmi to his list of centres he has raced at. Murphy said about his schedule at an interaction at the racecourse on Thursday, December 14 evening, “I arrived early Thursday morning. I am eager to ride Jendayi. I know that she is a filly with a massive amount of ability, she has a high reputation and I am hoping for a really good result on Sunday.” Trainer Shroff described the horse as, “straightforward, which means that she is honest and simple, no bother to ride.”

In response to questions about what he has heard about Indian racing, the jockey said, “I know there is a rich equestrian heritage here, the track is fast with a long home stretch, it looks lush with plenty of grass.” Murphy took a wide lens look at the optimism about the Indian economy (amrit kaal, like they say) hoping that the racing industry will be part of the bullish buoyancy of the desi economy.

The ban

Murphy’s success-studded career, though, has its share of controversy. He was banned for 14 months for a couple of issues and got back in the saddle early this year. “During that time, I focused on show jumping, eventing, it gave me something to do and kept me in the groove. When I came back, I had to rebuild my connections, prove I was as hungry for success,” explained the 28-year-old who cannot see a life for himself beyond the horse industry.

One of the toughest challenges for some professional jockeys is not just getting past the finish post first, “That Murphy does so often because of his extraordinary balance and very strong finish,” said Mumbai owner Neville B, who is the facilitator-in-chief for bringing Murphy to Mumbai, but also keeping their weight in check through their riding career.

Murphy laughed as he called himself a, “Typical Irishman, brought up on potatoes,” and added like some others he needed to watch his waistline with the same care as he does the competition on the track. “Mumbai vada pav?” he asked in response to a question of whether he would try some typical Mumbai foods, and when explained it was a burger with a potato filling, he said he may try that. He added, “Though I would like to see the city, I do not do too many touristy things in different places. I exercise horses, exercise in the gym and sleep and race, that’s it for me, when I travel to race.” Typical Mumbai sights like the Gateway of India, etc., can wait as Murphy has other priorities like winning Classics for instance. Here’s to a bit of Ireland in India and maybe, toasting the Guineas with some Irish Guinness.

