Mumbai: Mystery surrounds missing city shippie

Mira Road resident’s last contact with family was on July 29, after which his colleagues are giving contradictory stories; govt probe sought

Pratika Gavali and Prabha Dsouza, Viraj’s sisters, and Lata Kalugade, his mother at their Mira Road residence on Sunday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

A 30-year-old seafarer onboard a ship on its maiden voyage from Japan to Canada has gone missing. According to ship officials, Viraj Kalugade jumped into the sea, but his family—who say he was a good swimmer and that he had no reason to take such a step, and have found the crew’s statements contradictory—suspect foul play. Kalugade’s family had written to DG Shipping and Govandi police requesting a probe.

Kalugade, 30, resided in Mira-Bhayander and is survived by his mother and three sisters. In July, an individual named Nishad, attached to the manning company Executive Ship Management Pvt Ltd (ESM) offered Kalugade the post of AB seaman. Kalugade flew to Japan on July 15 and boarded the bulk carrier MV Cape Satsuki on July 26. The ship was to travel between South Korea and Canada.

Kalugade, who got engaged in April, remained in touch with his mother Lata and his sisters. At 10.07 am on July 30, Lata received a call from an individual named Ketan from Govandi-based ESM. According to Lata’s brother Rajesh Kusale, Ketan incessantly enquired about the Kalugade family’s background. “My sister wondered why this stranger was asking about our personal lives and background. She told him we are a close-knit family and we all are happy. When she questioned him, Ketan said that the ship was sailing from Korea towards Canada and that her son was missing. Ketan said that they were still searching the ship for him. He incessantly asked about Viraj’s call with Lata, if Viraj mentioned anything out of the ordinary, if he was unwell. My sister said she had a good conversation with Viraj at 10.30 pm on July 29, that he was happy and that he said his watch was at 4 am. She asked Ketan to check if he was sleeping somewhere on the ship. Ketan promised to keep her informed,” Kusale said. Kusale said that the call made Lata suspicious as she felt that Ketan was trying to make her say certain things. “When she questioned how Viraj could just go missing, Ketan ended the conversation and cut the call,” Kusale added.

After the call, the family checked Google Photos where pictures taken on Viraj’s phone get synced. They found two videos of Viraj dancing during a party onboard the ship. At 6.07 pm on the same day, the family received an email from EMS representative Sachin Dhawle stating that Viraj jumped into the sea. Around 7.30 pm, Dhawle and another ESM representative visited Viraj’s residence. “They said that someone saw Viraj fall off the ship. ESM mailed us the Statement of Facts submitted by the [ship’s] Master, Chief Officer, 2nd Officer and the Bosun,” Kusale said.

Contradictions noted

The Kalugade family’s suspicions arise mainly from the contradictions in the statements of the crew. According to the Kalugade family, Bosun Arjala Lakshmana Rao said in his July 30 statement that at 5.07 am local time (1.37 am IST) the Chief Officer (CO) asked him to come to the poop deck and get Viraj. Rao found Viraj hanging from the railing on the outside of the ship. Rao said he tried to hold Viraj’s hand from the bridge wing. He added that the CO saw him hold Viraj’s hand. Rao then said that he couldn’t hold on any longer.

According to Capt. Kumar Patkuri’s statement, when he went to the bridge wing on the port side (left side), he saw Viraj in the water and Rao holding a buoy in the poop deck. Capt. Kumar Patkuri did not corroborate Rao’s statement that he tried to hold on to a hanging Viraj’s hand. Capt. Kumar Patkuri said the CO raised a general alarm at 05.20 am IST and informed him that Viraj was jumping overboard. The CO too did not mention seeing Rao hold on to Viraj.

The Kalugade family questioned the call from Ketan more than eight hours after the incident. “Surely Ketan and other ESM officials must have already known the details of the incidents and the statements of the crew. Yet Ketan lied to us and said they were searching for him on the ship on July 30. Furthermore, it was only at 6.07 pm, nearly 17 hours after the incident that ESM emailed us about Viraj jumping into the water,” Kusale said.

Viraj’s sister, Prabha D’Souza-Kalugade said, “My brother was the life of the family. His disappearance is disturbing. Ever since July 30, we felt there was something missing in the sequence of events. We submitted a complaint to Govandi police a couple of days ago. We wrote to DG Shipping on August 21. We want a transparent and in-depth investigation and we want to see the CCTV camera footage from the ship.” Manoj Joy, an activist working for seafarers’ families in crises, said, “The government and police should focus on an in-depth probe. They must also check the Voyage Data Recorder to know what exactly happened. The company may try to portray this as a suicide to avoid paying compensation to the family.”

Probe in progress

Govandi police’s Senior Inspector Sudarshan Honwadajkar has directed Inspector Sachin Hire to conduct an inquiry. “The incident happened when the ship was passing through Japanese waters. Now the ship has reached Canada and we are waiting for a report from the Canadian police. We have written to DG Shipping as well and through them, we are conducting further investigation,” said an officer from Govandi police. “After receiving the family’s complaint, our officers visited ESM’s office to make enquiries. The investigation is in progress,” said Honwadajkar.

July 15

Day Viraj flew to Japan

July 26

Day Viraj boarded the ship

What happened...

1.37 am: Time (IST) Viraj fell overboard

10.07 am: Time (IST) Viraj’s mother was told he was being searched for

6.07 pm: Time (IST) family received email about Viraj falling overboard