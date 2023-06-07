Mumbai: Nail-free trees and no plastic campaigns by city NGO win pat

The #SayNoToPlastic waterbottle campaign has been applauded by international organisations like UNEP United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) and COP26 who works in field of environmental changes

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Working on nail-free trees, plastic collection drives, perlocution pits, rainwater harvesting and building mini forests, a city-based foundation has received international accolades from the UNEP and COP2 for its campaigns on June 5 World Environment Day 2023.

“The #SayNoToPlastic waterbottle campaign has been applauded by international organisations like UNEP United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) and COP26 who works in field of environmental changes,” said Ameet Ssawant of Panchamahabhute Foundation.

“Hammering nails in the tree is a very disturbing trend according to an order issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in April 2013, trees should not be used to support advertisements or banners. If a nail is hammered on the tree trunk, it does not grow much, and its height is stunted. Our organisation has also launched a campaign for that,” he added

"We should give back to the nature as nature has given back to us and we are indebted for it. This is the time of realising this truth. Panchamahabhute Foundation is responsible for sustainability and preservation of the five elements of Earth, Air, Fire, Water, Space,” he said.

“The #SayNoToPlastic waterbottle campaign of the foundation has been endorsed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and also received encouraging response across different fields from eminent personalities, including Mumbai Metro Corporation M.D. Ashwini Bhide Madam, Education Minister Mr. Deepak Kesarkar along with IAS officers, doctors, lawyers, film celebrities, theatre personalities, social media influencers,” he added.

Other activities include tree plantation, mini-forest, nail-free tree, Percolation pits, Rainwater Harvesting, plastic collection drive, beach clean-up, seed collection, NoBathDay, 2MinuteShower, Gift A Tree, #SayNoToPlastic Waterbottle Campaign. Eco-friendly Ganesh has been met with tremendous amount of success in both home and pandal/general categories.