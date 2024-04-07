Breaking News
Mumbai: Nalasopara boy loses Rs 2 lakh in online scam, commits suicide

Updated on: 07 April,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The police mentioned that he was playing a game on his mother’s phone when the money was deducted from the account

Mumbai: Nalasopara boy loses Rs 2 lakh in online scam, commits suicide

Mumbai: Nalasopara boy loses Rs 2 lakh in online scam, commits suicide
Key Highlights

  1. 18-year-old boy committed suicide after losing Rs 2 lakh in a cyber fraud
  2. Police said that he mistakenly clicked on unsafe links
  3. The victim, scared after the loss, took his own life at home

A 18-year-old boy committed suicide after losing Rs 2 lakh in a cyber fraud incident at Nalasopara while playing an online game, said the police. They said that he mistakenly clicked on unsafe links, allowing fraudsters to withdraw money from his account. The victim, scared after the loss, took his own life at home.


The deceased, identified as Gaurav Roy, was a resident of Om JDS Colony at Dhaniv Baug, Nalasopara East. Roy lived with his parents and 15-year-old brother and was a student of Standard 11. The police mentioned that he was playing a game on his mother’s phone when the money was deducted from the account.


According to police officials, the incident occurred on a Wednesday afternoon as Roy played a game. While playing the online game, he came across a link promising additional points to play further games. Gaurav clicked on the link to earn the points.


A police officer explained, “When Gaurav clicked on the link in the game, a page opened and an OTP was generated. After entering the OTP, the mobile phone was mirrored, and it was hacked. The fraudster allegedly transferred Rs 2 lakh from the phone connected to the bank.”

Scared by the money withdrawn from his mother’s account, Gaurav consumed poison and took his own life. His family rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. The Pelhar Police registered a case under ADR and transferred the investigation to the Achole police for further inquiries.

