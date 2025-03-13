The official said 9145 police constables and 1767 police officers are being deployed across the metropolis to avoid untoward incidents

The police will closely monitor activities like spraying or throwing coloured water and balloons on pedestrians and drunken brawls on the city’s streets, with 11,000 personnel deployed to ensure a safe and incident-free Holi festival.

Uttering obscene words and slogans or singing obscene songs in public on March 12 and 13 are prohibited, officials said on Wednesday.

Police also prohibited using gestures or mimetic representations, preparations, and the exhibition or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards, or other objects, which may offend the dignify and decency or morality. Holi bonfires will be lit on Thursday evening, followed by the main festival of colour the next day.

Security arrangements will be monitored round-the-clock by 51 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 19 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 7 Additional Commissioners of Police.

A platoon each of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Riot Control Police (RCP) will be deployed at important locations along with Quick Response Teams (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and home guard personnel, the officer said.

Police will set up security blockades at various places to ensure the safety of citizens, he said. A special drive will be launched against drunk driving, and to avoid road traffic violations. The official warned of stern action against those creating drunk ruckus in public places or misbehaving with women and children.

Spraying or throwing coloured water, dyes, powder or balloons filled with colours on pedestrians is also prohibited.

