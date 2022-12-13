Breaking News
Mumbai: New bridge to be built without disrupting traffic

Updated on: 13 December,2022 06:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Issues first highlighted by mid-day will get resolved soon thanks to new Rs 350-crore project

It was feared that the demolition of the old ROB before construction of the new bridge would create major traffic blocks. Pic/Sameer Markande


In what spells major relief for motorists who travel between Ghatkopar and Andheri, the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDC) has decided not to demolish the old bridge before constructing a rail overbridge on the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road. mid-day had highlighted on November 21 how the demolition of the old ROB before or during the construction of the new bridge would create major traffic blocks.

