Mumbai: Newly constructed 4-lane balanced cantilever bridge on Versova creek opens to public

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the unveiling of the bridge on Versova creek

Newly constructed 4-lane balanced cantilever bridge on Versova creek. Pic/Official Twitter handle of Nitin Gadkari

The newly constructed 918-metre-long balanced cantilever bridge on Versova creek in Mumbai has been opened for the public from Monday (March 27).

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the unveiling of the bridge on Versova creek.

The four-lane bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 247 crore, with the primary goal of easing traffic congestion along the Mumbai-Surat corridor.

"Starting from March 27, 2023, we will be opening a recently constructed 918-meter-long balanced cantilever bridge on Varsova creek, consisting of four lanes, which will provide significant traffic relief to the Mumbai-Surat corridor, particularly across the Varsova creek," Gadkari tweeted.

Starting from the 27th of March, 2023, we will be opening a recently constructed 918-meter-long balanced cantilever bridge on Varsova creek, consisting of four lanes, which will provide significant traffic relief to the Mumbai-Surat corridor, particularly across the Varsova… pic.twitter.com/sAqnJC9LSN — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 27, 2023

The total length includes the balanced cantilever bridge of 917.875 meters and both approaches of 1.33 km.

Also Read: Mumbai: Siddharth Nagar finally gets water after 10 years

Meanwhile, Nitin Gadkari said that most people in India are not serious about following road safety rules and unless their mindset and attitude change, it would be difficult to reduce the number of road accidents in the country.

The road, transport, and highway minister pointed out that a whopping 5 lakh road accidents take place in the country, in which 1.5 lakh people die every year.

"Jyadatar log road safety ko lekar serious nahi hai. Jab tak logo ka dimag aur mindset nahi badlega, tab tak road accidents kam nahi ho payega (Most people in India are not serious about following road safety rules, and unless their mindset and attitude change, it would be difficult to reduce number of road accidents in the country)," he said.

Gadkari also emphasised on the need of following land discipline by drivers.

He announced that his ministry will soon start conducting digital examinations for those applying for driver's licence and later a practical driving test will be conducted.

The minister pointed out that India has a shortage of 22 lakh drivers.

Gadkari said he is in favour of increasing the maximum speed limit on expressways and highways and he has called a meeting of state transport ministers on March 28.

(With inputs from PTI)