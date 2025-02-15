Sweet treat for caregivers of patients in touching V-Day twist; It may be a day of sweet nothings, but late on Friday morning, the NGO added a little sweet something in their free afternoon meal for these caregivers at the government hospital

Nourishing mind, body and soul at the KEM Hospital on Valentine’s Day. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai NGO celebrates Valentine’s Day with a special meal for caregivers at KEM Hospital x 00:00

Marking Valentine’s Day with a difference, a Mumbai-based non-governmental organisation, Akshaya Chaitanya, had a special meal for caregivers looking after their family members at the civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel. It may be a day of sweet nothings, but late on Friday morning, the NGO added a little sweet something in their free afternoon meal for these caregivers at the government hospital. The caregivers got strawberry-flavoured sheera as dessert with their meal for the special day.

Love rules

A spokesperson said, “This is our ‘#FeedingWithLove’ campaign under the Swastha Ahara initiative. We provide free breakfast, lunch and dinner to caregivers of patients at the KEM Hospital daily. Friday, being a day to show love, we decided to include a sweet treat with the meal, to show our appreciation to caregivers, they are the reasons for not just physical but psychological support to patients.” Friday’s lunch of dal-rice-sabzi was rounded off with dessert.



Dr Sangeeta Rawat (right) and her team serving caregivers at KEM Hospital on Friday

The thought

Said caregiver Ghulam Rasool, who was standing in the queue for his meal, “I have come here from Uttar Pradesh and have been here for a month, for my loved one’s brain surgery. He is doing well, I have got by on these meals, I am so grateful for this.” Pratikant Mahadik from Jalgaon was in the hospital as a caregiver for his wife, who he claimed is battling some adverse effects from radiation treatment. “I have been here for 11 days. We are so happy somebody is thinking of caregivers today.” Kunda Shahasne from Bhiwandi, who was at the spot, said, “How can I carry my lunch from Bhiwandi daily? We get food here; this is so convenient.”

Some relief

As the caregivers spoke, the lunch which was stored in insulated vessels started being served. Madhukar Pawar, a caregiver from Jogeshwari who was at the hospital because his wife was suffering from gastro problems, was also waiting for lunch. “I have lost my feet in an accident. I am handicapped myself. These meals have been a literal lifesaver. Where would I go scouting around for my foot?” he asked as Sushila Sawant from Vasai concurred. Neelam Solanki, who was at the hospital as a caregiver is from Bhavnagar, Gujarat. She explained, “These free meals at least give us some relief. Anyway, there is enough stress leaving family behind in the hometown.” Solanki’s face, like others, broke out in a smile, her worries vanishing momentarily when asked about the Valentine initiative. “Mast [great],” she said in response as others cheered and agreed.

Dean Speak

The KEM Dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat, who also joined in the initiative serving the caregivers for some time said, “At least 60 per cent, come in from outside the state. These free meals help them save around R200 per day—money they can instead use for their loved one’s medication. It is important, too, that caregivers are healthy. They need to have the energy to look after patients.” Dr Rawat added with a laugh, “Valentine’s Day means boyfriend and girlfriend to most, but love has different meanings, here; this is a heartwarming twist.”

Vikas Parchhanda, CEO of Akshaya Chaitanya, said, “Many of these caregivers skip meals or survive on inadequate nutrition, which impacts their well-being, leaving them physically exhausted and emotionally drained. We look after them, in this way, making their caregiving journey just that little bit easier,” while spokesperson Pooja Patra added, “Do remember too, that the caregiver is the liaison between doctor and patient. They are such a vital part of the medical ecosystem.”