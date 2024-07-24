Breaking News
Mumbai: Niches vandalised at Holy Cross Church's cemetery in Juhu

Updated on: 25 July,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com



Desecration shocks parishioners; activist says area is overrun by junkies and writes to civic body, cops and CM

Mumbai: Niches vandalised at Holy Cross Church’s cemetery in Juhu

Vandalised niches in the Holy Cross Church cemetery at Juhu

Mumbai: Niches vandalised at Holy Cross Church’s cemetery in Juhu
The cemetery attached to Holy Cross Church at Juhu has been the target of vandals, leaving the community in shock and despair. Approximately three to four days ago, unidentified individuals wreaked havoc on the burial ground, which has been in use for decades. “The culprits emptied and destroyed several cremation niches, scattering the bones of the deceased across the cemetery. This desecration has not only caused immense emotional distress to the families of the deceased but has also sparked a demand for immediate action from the authorities,” said a local priest of the church.


In an email addressed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Police, and the chief minister of Maharashtra, advocate Godfrey Pimenta, an activist, condemned the incident.  The email contains an appeal to the Mumbai police to apprehend the culprits and ensure such incidents do not recur. “The cemetery area has reportedly become a frequent haunt for anti-social elements, particularly drug addicts, which has raised concerns about the security and sanctity of the site,” Pimenta told mid-day.



The priest said, “There are two types of graves. One is permanent family graves and the other is temporary graves. Due to lack of cemetery space, according to BMC norms, temporary graves are dug out and bodies on the verge of decomposition are cremated.  The remains of these individuals are placed in boxes and secured in niches with their names on them. These are considered very close to the families of the deceased. Lately, many anti-social elements have been seen in the vicinity and they vandalised these niches recently. The community is in shock.”


brihanmumbai municipal corporation juhu mumbai police mumbai news mumbai

