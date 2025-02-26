Mumbai: Night schools in the dark

Budget cuts, staff crunch push Maharashtra’s night schools on the brink

Sanjeev Kisan Birari, principal of Mazagaon Night School. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi (right) Radhika Mahankal, principal of Shivaji Night School. Pic/Ashish Raje

For many in Maharashtra, night schools offer the only chance to improve their future or fulfil long-lost educational dreams. However, these institutions are struggling to survive due to budget cuts and political apathy, relying heavily on non-profit organisations for support. Over a century ago, Maharashtra pioneered the concept of night schools, enabling working-class men and women to continue their education without sacrificing their livelihoods. Now, this legacy is under threat.

Despite a slight increase in the number of night schools—210 across the state, with Mumbai hosting 150—funding shortages and staff cuts jeopardise their future. This year, 4000 students from 102 night schools in Mumbai alone will appear for SSC exams, proving their resilience against mounting challenges.

Night schools cater to diverse students—those returning after a break, those juggling work and studies, and even parents studying alongside their children. These institutions serve as a refuge for individuals who had to pause their education due to financial struggles and family responsibilities. Their stories reflect perseverance, grit, and an unyielding commitment to education.

A second chance

Rani Suryavanshi, 46, from Thane, dreamt of completing her education, but early marriage and motherhood put academics on hold. Now, with her children grown—a doctor, an IT engineer, and an air hostess—she has enrolled in night school.



Rani Rajaram Suryavanshi, a Std X student. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

“This is for me. I want to do this for my self-confidence and to fulfil my dream of completing my education,” she says. Married in 1994 while in Std VIII, Rani was encouraged by her husband to study, but life’s responsibilities took over. Now appearing for her Std X exams, she hopes to score first class.

To young students, she advises, “Don’t lose focus. I see kids today distracted by phones and social media. I returned to school after 31 years and understand the value of time. Education has no age limit, but it’s best not to waste time.”

Twins on a mission

Sagar and Sangam Kamble, 36-year-old twins, had to drop out when their father fell ill. They initially joined a night school in 2007 but failed their SSC exams. After years of working to support their families, they have re-enrolled at Shivaji Night School.



Twins Sangam (left) and Sagar Shankar Kamble

“We always wanted to study, and now that things are slightly better, we are determined to make it happen,” says Sagar. Despite juggling jobs and late-night studies, they are committed to passing their exams. Sangam adds, “We want to set an example for our children—to never give up on dreams.”

Mother-daughter duo

Swati Channa-Gajapkar, 36, and her daughter, Krutika, 15, are appearing for the SSC exams together. Swati had to drop out due to financial struggles but has now resumed her studies at Shivaji Night School.



Mother-daughter duo Swati Channa-Gajapkar and Krutika Gajapkar preparing for the SSC exam together this year. Pics/Ashish Raje

“I missed my SSC exams in 2005 due to family responsibilities. Then marriage and work took over. My husband reminded me of my dream, also I needed to a degree to upgrade professionally,” she shares. Now working at a hospital, she decided to return to school for career growth. Her daughter helps her study, and their journey has strengthened their bond. “It’s never too late to learn,” says Swati.

Krutika, a student at Auxilium Convent High School, Wadala, calls her mother her biggest inspiration. While Krutika assists with digital learning, Swati shares life lessons and motivation.

The fight for survival

“Night school students are more than learners; they are fighters, dreamers, and symbols of relentless dedication,” said Sanjeev Kisan Birari, principal of Mazagaon Night School, Mulund. “They don’t just seek a certificate but the empowerment education brings.”

Despite being a bridge between lost opportunities and new aspirations, night schools struggle with staff shortages and financial constraints. A 2017 government resolution barred day-school teachers from working at night, leading to the dismissal of over 1000 teachers. While surplus teachers were meant to fill vacancies, most positions remain empty.

An expert panel under the MVA government linked this crisis to declining academic standards, urging the rehiring of regular teachers. Though a policy allowing double shifts was approved in 2022, the new government stalled its implementation, delaying much-needed reforms. “Authorities undermine night schools to cut costs,” said a teacher. “With fewer teachers, principals often pay from their pockets when state funds are delayed.”

Most night schools are government-aided, with minimal fees, yet enrolment is falling. “We’re working to rebuild our student base,” said Radhika Mahankal, principal of Shivaji Night School, Dadar. “For decades, we’ve helped dropouts complete their education, but post-2017, confusion and declining numbers persist. Our goal is to revive interest and ensure quality learning.”

Growing role of women

Despite declining enrolments, night schools have seen a surge in female students. Nikita Ketkar, CEO of Masoom, an NGO supporting 76 night schools in Mumbai, noted the shift in male-to-female student ratios from 70:30 to 50:50 over the past decade. “This reflects growing aspirations among women who are now more aware of opportunities and eager to seize them,” she said. Many female students have secured well-paying jobs after completing their education.

A call for support

Maharashtra’s night schools continue to provide second chances, but their survival depends on adequate funding and staffing.