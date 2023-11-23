BMC invites tenders for work on pothole repair, signal maintenance, laying of rubber seals on bridge’s expansion joints and replacing its bearings

The Eastern Freeway connects Mankhurd to the P D’Mello Road

Listen to this article Mumbai: Nine-year-old Eastern Freeway needs repairs worth Rs 33 crore x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to strengthen and repair the Eastern Freeway and invited tenders worth Rs 33.66 crore for the work.

“The bridge needs bearings changed, potholes repair, laying of rubber seals for all seal expansion joints, traffic signal and signboard maintenance, and the management of utilities. The estimated cost of the tender is Rs 33.66 crore for 18 months, excluding monsoon,” a civic official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official, there are bad patches on the freeway at Wadala and Panjarpol, Chembur. “There are some spots with potholes to be filled and some joints on the elevated road needing maintenance. These are leading to reduced speeds of vehicles and are creating hurdles in the flow of traffic. After maintenance, the issue will be solved,” the official added.

Also read: Mumbai: Delisle Rd bridge to fully open today

The Freeway is the city’s first and only 16.8-km-long elevated road connecting Mankhurd in the eastern suburbs to P D’Mello road in south Mumbai. It has been fully operational since 2014. It was built by the MMRDA and later handed over to the BMC.

2014

Year eastern freeway was launched