Mumbai: No day block on Sunday, Western Railway to operate night block

Representational Pic

The Western Railway on Friday said that there will be a no day block on Sunday, March 5.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that there will be a night block between Borivali and Bhayander railway stations.

In a press release, the Western Railway said, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on the up fast lines from 23.45 hrs to 03.45 hrs and on down fast lines from 00.45 hrs to 04.45 hrs between Borivali and Bhayander stations in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e. on 4th/5th March, 2023.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali station. Due to the block, some up and down suburban trains will remain cancelled. Therefore, there will be no block in the day time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday.

"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements," the press release said.

The Western Railway on Wednesday said that it will run 40 trips of 11 pairs of holi special trains to various destinations.In an official statement, the Western Railway said that it will also introduce 10 pairs of trains augmented with extra coaches for the festive season.

The Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the Holi festival, the Western Railway is running 11 pairs of Holi Special trains to various destinations.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, as on date 11 pairs of Holi Special trains with 40 trips have been notified by WR to meet the extra demand, as well as for the convenience of passengers.