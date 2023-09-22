On Friday, the Central Railway announced that there will be no mega block on CSMT-Kalyan section main line and CSMT-Panvel harbour line including Trans-harbour line and BSU line suburban sections

Representative image

Listen to this article Mumbai: No mega block on Central line this Sunday x 00:00

On Friday, the Central Railway announced that there will be no mega block on CSMT-Kalyan section main line and CSMT-Panvel harbour line including Trans-harbour line and BSU line suburban sections.

According to the Central Railway, they have taken the decision in view of the ongoing 10-day Ganpati festival. Moreover, for the convenience of passengers, the Western Railway has decided to run eight Ganpati Special local trains from midnight of September 28-29, 2023 between Churchgate and Virar stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP and Down Fast lines from 00.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs between Borivali and Bhayandar station in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e. on September 23-24, 2023.

As per the press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali station. "Due to the block, some Up and Dn suburban trains will remain canceled," the press release said.

The press release added, "Therefore, there will be No Block in Day Time over the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 24th September 2023. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements."