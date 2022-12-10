Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old steals from neighbour, buys Rs 1-lakh bike for boyfriend
Mumbai: BMC aims to desilt nullahs from March
Mumbai: Four-year-old dies of measles in Kurla
Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Eknath Shinde tells Central Railway
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai No standing passengers allowed on this bus

Mumbai: No standing passengers allowed on this bus!

Updated on: 10 December,2022 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

BEST’s premium bus service to start from December 12 between Thane and BKC; booking will be only via the Chalo App

Mumbai: No standing passengers allowed on this bus!

The air-conditioned, zero-emission electric buses on which the premium service is being launched


Starting Monday, December 12, one will be able to ride comfortably on the BEST bus on the Thane–Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) route as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will start its Premium Bus service on this route. The bus will not allow standing passengers at all and tickets on the app will be issued only as per the seating capacity of the bus.


“It will be more or less like you book movie tickets, available as per seating. Once the capacity is full, the booking will move to the next bus. A bus carries anywhere between 50 and 90 passengers. If these many self-driven car users shift to BEST buses, we are reducing road occupancy which is a major cause of traffic,” an official said.



“The premium bus will start from December 12. The service, called the BEST Chalo Bus, is being rolled out with four air-conditioned, zero-emission electric buses that promise a convenient and comfortable ride. This launch makes Mumbai the first city in India to have an all-electric premium city bus service,” BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra told mid-day.


Also read: Mumbai: BEST bus stops to soon get next-level upgrade

“Seats on the bus can be booked via the Chalo App. The bus will stop only if a passenger is to be picked up, based on a reservation, guaranteeing faster travel with fewer stops. The buses will not permit standing travel,” he said.

Chandra said the BEST plans to add 200 more electric buses on busy routes across the city in the coming months so that Mumbaikars can make the most of the service. BEST is confident that the Premium Bus service will help thousands of Mumbaikars shift from self-driven cars and cabs and help take many cars off the roads. “The service will run Monday through Saturday. As a part of phase 1, it has been started on one all-day and one express route,” he said.

Bus Features

>> All-electric air-conditioned service with USB chargers and luxury seats
>> Seat reservation only on the Chalo App
>> Live tracking so that you can reach your stop in time to catch the bus
>> Flexible rescheduling and cancelling option
>> Travel subscriptions to help you save up to 50% on your daily travel expenses.

Timings

>> Express Route: These buses will ply from Thane to BKC every 30 minutes between 7 am and 8:30 am and from BKC to Thane from 5.30 pm to 7 pm.
>> All-day Route: These buses will ply along the BKC-Bandra Station route between 8:50 am and 5:50 pm and in the reverse direction between 9.25 am and 6.25 pm.

Do you think the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute can be solved anytime soon?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport thane mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK