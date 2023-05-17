Breaking News
Mumbai: No traffic constable over 55 should be put on duty at roads, CM Shinde tells top cop

Updated on: 17 May,2023 10:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Shinde was prompted to issue the directive when he saw some senior constables on duty in the noonday sun as he drove to Mumbai from Thane earlier in the day, said a release from his office

Mumbai: No traffic constable over 55 should be put on duty at roads, CM Shinde tells top cop

Representational Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday directed the Mumbai police commissioner not to put any traffic constable above the age of 55 on duty on the city's roads.


Shinde was prompted to issue the directive when he saw some senior constables on duty in the noonday sun as he drove to Mumbai from Thane earlier in the day, said a release from his office.



Also Read: Ahead of G20 meet in Mumbai; police bans drones, other flying objects in city


He immediately called Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and gave him necessary instructions.

The chief minister also said that traffic constables suffering from serious ailments should not be put on duty on roads.

Further, proper arrangements should be made for shade and water for the constables deployed on roads, the chief minister said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

