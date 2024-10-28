As they move across the tracks, they see an oncoming train and frantically wave at the loco pilot to stop

1. A group of visually impaired people wait at Ghatkopar station platform No. 2 for the train to arrive. They were in the suburb for a Diwali function and were on their way home. This woman (circled) was standing close to the platform edge.

2. As the train rolls into the station, the crowd rushes forward, causing the woman to slip into the space between the platform and the train. A TC immediately rushes to tell the loco pilot to stop, while GRP officials jump onto the tracks to rescue the woman

3. As the officials as well as some passengers attempt to help the woman, they are relieved to see that she is unhurt

4. Officials gently guide the shaken woman to the opposite platform

5. As they move across the tracks, they see an oncoming train and frantically wave at the loco pilot to stop

6. (From left) The saviours, GRP Constable Pramod Kadam; TTE Mumbai CR Dhananjay Yadav; the visually impaired passenger Maya Rao; RPF Constable Sanjay Saini; TTE CR Suraj Halde and other officials at Ghatkopar station following the dramatic rescue