Mumbai: Ticket checker and GRP officials save visually impaired passenger at Ghatkopar

Updated on: 28 October,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

As they move across the tracks, they see an oncoming train and frantically wave at the loco pilot to stop

Mumbai: Ticket checker and GRP officials save visually impaired passenger at Ghatkopar

Pics/Satej Shinde

1. A group of visually impaired people wait at Ghatkopar station platform No. 2 for the train to arrive. They were in the suburb for a Diwali function and were on their way home. This woman (circled) was standing close to the platform edge.


Pics/Satej Shinde


2. As the train rolls into the station, the crowd rushes forward, causing the woman to slip into the space between the platform and the train. A TC immediately rushes to tell the loco pilot to stop, while GRP officials jump onto the tracks to rescue the woman


Pics/Satej Shinde

3. As the officials as well as some passengers attempt to help the woman, they are relieved to see that she is unhurt

Pics/Satej Shinde

4. Officials gently guide the shaken woman to the opposite platform

Pics/Satej Shinde

5. As they move across the tracks, they see an oncoming train and frantically wave at the loco pilot to stop

Pics/Satej Shinde

6. (From left) The saviours, GRP Constable Pramod Kadam; TTE Mumbai CR Dhananjay Yadav; the visually impaired passenger Maya Rao; RPF Constable Sanjay Saini; TTE CR Suraj Halde and other officials at Ghatkopar station following the dramatic rescue

